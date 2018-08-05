James Shaw Jr. appeared on the 'Ellen' show after he was recognized as a hero in a deadly shooting. Ellen DeGeneres called him a 'brave man' and presented him with a $225,000 check from GoFundMe.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A 29-year-old man hailed as a hero for wrestling an AR-15-style rifle away from a gunman during a mass shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch has raised more than a quarter of a million dollars for victims of the attack.

Nashville resident James Shaw Jr. set a funding campaign goal of $15,000 to offer financial support to the victims of the April 22 early morning shooting at the restaurant.

As of Tuesday morning, the GoFundMe crusade had received more than $229,400 from 6,304 donors over a 15-day period.

Metro police said Shaw was inside the business when a loan gunman opened fire outside with the assault rifle and then stormed the business. Police said the accused shooter, Travis Reinking, fired 30 rounds before Shaw intervened and wrested the gun away from him. Four people died in the shooting and several others were injured, including Shaw.

On Monday, Shaw told The Associated Press he was overwhelmed by the public's response to his campaign.

"To the thousands of people who have expressed their care, prayers and made financial donations, I can only respond by saying 'Thank you,'" Shaw said in a released statement. "Your gifts to the people who lost their lives and suffered injuries mean so much for all who were impacted by this terrible tragedy."

Where the Waffle House shooting GoFundMe money goes

The account closes on May 13. After that, Shaw said, the Nashville office of financial services firm UBS will distribute the money to the victims and their families.

Meanwhile, another GoFundMe account created by a New York resident to help create a college fund for Shaw's four-year-old daughter has raised more than $218,000 of it's $200,000 goal.

In the meantime, Reinking, the 29-year-old accused shooter in the case is slated to undergo an mental health assessment before his case moves forward in the Davidson County court system.

General Sessions Judge Michael Mondelli approved a public defender's request for an outpatient "forensic" exam Monday during the first major court date in the case.

A spokesman for the district attorney's office confirmed that would include a mental health evaluation.

Reinking, who remains jailed without bond, did not appear in court Monday.

He is charged with criminal homicide in the deaths of Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29; Joe R. Perez, 20; DeEbony Groves, 21; and Akilah Dasilva, 23. He also faces four counts of attempted homicide and one count of using a firearm while committing a dangerous felony.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Follow Natalie Neysa Alund on Twitter: @nataliealund

