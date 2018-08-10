A woman kneels after placing flowers, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, at the scene where 20 people died as the result of a limousine crashing into a parked and unoccupied SUV at an intersection a day earlier, in Schoharie, N.Y.

Hans Pennink, AP

ALBANY — State Police and federal authorities planned to continue their investigation Monday into a limousine crash 35 miles outside Albany that killed 20 people Saturday afternoon, the worst transportation accident in the U.S in nine years.

Police offered few details about what the chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board called a "horrific crash" in the town of Schoharie.

But media reports and interviews detailed the devastation.

Four sisters in the limousine were killed; so two were a newly married couple in their 30s; as were the driver and two pedestrians who were visiting at a popular country store, where the vehicle barreled through the parking lot.

“It’s tragic. Horrible. I can’t even begin to even explain," Valerie Abeling told The Washington Post, confirming that her 34-year-old niece, Erin McGowan, and her new husband, Shane McGowan, 30, were among the dead.

The couple were married in June.

Here's the latest on the crash:

State police say 20 people died in a crash in upstate New York that local officials say involved a limousine near a crowded tourist spot.

Francois Duckett, AP

What happened?

State Police First Superintendent Christopher Fiore told reporters Sunday the limousine, a 2001 Four Excursion, failed to stop at the intersection at about 1:55 p.m. Saturday.

The limousine then slammed into a parked, unoccupied 2015 Toyota Highlander.

Witnesses said the limousine crashed into an embankment behind the parking lot of the Apple Barrel Country Store.

The crash "sounded like an explosion," Linda Riley, of nearby Schenectady, described to The Associated Press.

The store manager, Jessica Kirby, told The New York Times the limousine was coming down a hill at "probably over 60 mph."

Police said the speed limit was 50 mph.

The T-shaped intersection has long been a trouble spot, and Kirby told the The Associated Press that repeatedly tractor trailers were unable to stop at the intersection and crashed near the store.

All 18 people in the limo and two pedestrians were killed.

Francois Duckett, AP

About the deceased

Police didn't release the list of the deceased Sunday, but family members described their loved ones who died.

The 17 young adults in the limousine, who were all believed to be from nearby Amsterdam, were headed to Cooperstown to celebrate the 30th birthday of Amy Steenburg, according to reports.

She was killed along with her husband Axel; Axel's brother Rich; Amy's three sisters and one of her brothers-in-law, Erin's uncle Anthony Vertucci told the Times Union in Albany.

Two of the couples were newlyweds, the paper said.

"They were wonderful girls," the sisters' aunt, Barbara Douglas, told The Associated Press.

"They'd do anything for you and they were very close to each other and they loved their family."

Douglas said three of the sisters were with their husbands.

"They did the responsible thing getting a limo so they wouldn't have to drive anywhere," she said, telling the paper that several of the couples had young children.

My heart breaks for the 20 people who lost their lives in the horrific accident on Saturday in Schoharie. I have directed State agencies to provide every resource necessary to aid in the investigation, and I join all New Yorkers in mourning during this extremely difficult time. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 7, 2018

What's next?

Police said they would reconstruct the accident scene and conduct autopsies to help their investigation. They declined to provide any details about what might have caused the crash.

It was the most deadly transportation accident in the country since February 2009, said National Transportation Safety Board chairman Robert Sumwalt.

"Twenty fatalities is just horrific," he said.

He added the investigation is focused to find "not only what happened, but why it happened so we can keep things like this from happening in the future."

Sumwalt said it was the most deadly U.S. transportation accident since the Colgan Air Flight 3407 plane crash on Feb. 12, 2009, near Buffalo that killed 50 people.

The accident also raises new questions about limousine safety.

Three years ago, four women were killed in a limousine on Long Island as they toured wineries when the vehicle was hit by a truck.

A driver and the front-seat passenger are required to wear seat belts inside stretch limousines, but not the back-seat passengers, police said Sunday.

After the Long Island crash, Sen. Chuck Schumer said he urged the NTSB to better investigate limousine accidents in the country, saying Sunday, "because we desperately need more data to prevent them and minimize their toll."

Schumer added, "I commend the NTSB’s immediate aid on scene and am very confident that we will have concrete answers soon.”

In this Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 photo, emergency personnel respond to the scene of a deadly crash in Schoharie, N.Y.

Tyler Simpson, WTEN, via AP

