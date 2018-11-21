Thanksgiving, celebrated on the last Thursday in November, is a federal holiday recognized nationwide.

For Americans, it's often a day full of food, family and parades. The first Thanksgiving feast is thought to have been in 1621.

In 1789, President George Washington declared a day in late November as one for public thanksgiving and prayer, but it wasn't until 1863 that Thanksgiving was recognized as a federal holiday by President Abraham Lincoln and set as the last Thursday in November.

Here's what will be open and closed on Thursday, Nov. 22:

Banks: Banks, including The Federal Reserve, will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Mail services: The United States Postal Service will not deliver mail on Monday. No UPS pickup or delivery services will be available, but UPS Express Critical service will be available. FedEx also will not be delivering, with the exception of FedEx Custom Critical.

Schools: Schools will be closed.

Libraries: Public libraries will be closed.

Stock markets: U.S. financial markets will be closed Thursday. On Friday, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will close for trading early at 1 p.m. U.S. bond markets will also be on a half-day schedule

Federal offices: Federal government offices are closed.

National parks: The National Park Service will be closed.

Courts: Courts will be closed.

Retail businesses: A growing number of retail stores will remain closed Thanksgiving day, but offer sales online. See a list here.

Grocery stores: Many grocery stores will remain open, but operate under a modified schedule.

Garbage: Most collection services will not pick up trash or recycling on Thanksgiving and resume operations on Friday.

