May 1:

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City (Netflix): If you enjoyed the comedian's recent return to Saturday Night Live (where he worked for five seasons writing the Stefon sketches), you might want to check out his latest stand-up special.

May 4:

Dear White People: Vol. 2 (Netflix): Based on the trailer for the college race dramedy, the various student groups at fictional Winchester University still don't know how to interact without it "devolving into a Maury Povich DNA reveal." But here's hoping they can all agree that a guest spot from Lena Waithe is a good thing.

A Little Help With Carol Burnett (Netflix): The 85-year-old comedy legend attempts to help everyday people fix their problems with an assist from co-host Russell Peters, celebrity guests and a bunch of children under the age of 10.

May 10

Safe (Netflix): In his first series since Dexter, Michael C. Hall puts down the power saw and picks up a British accent to play Tom, a pediatric surgeon and father of two girls whose wife died mysteriously.

May 11

All Night (Hulu): A group of newly minted high-school graduates takes advantage of an all-night lock-in party to fulfill their unfinished business in this new original series.

Bill Nye Saves the World (Netflix): Good news for fans of the Science Guy: he's back with a 25-episode third season of illuminating lab experiments and discussions on controversial topics. And if watching him save the world makes you nostalgic for his old PBS show, you can also watch that without ever leaving Netflix.

Rocky and Bullwinkle (Amazon): With the Cold War back on, Amazon decided it was the perfect time to revive Moose, Squirrel and their Russian nemeses Boris and Natasha.

May 13

Mum (Britbox): Oscar nominee Lesley Manville switches gears from Phantom Thread to Season 2 of this BAFTA-winning family comedy in which she plays a fiftysomething widowed mom.

May 15

Black Panther (OnDemand): If you were one of the few people who hasn't seen the game-changing superhero flick, here's your chance to correct that oversight.

May 18

13 Reasons Why (Netflix): Season 2 of the controversial high school drama will pick up shortly after the suicide of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), who left an audio diary detailing the emotional reasons why she decided to kill herself and calling out the people "responsible" for her decision. It will also chart the healing process for the ones she left behind, especially her friend Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette).

May 21

Sando (Acorn): This family comedy has been billed as the Australian Arrested Development, with Sacha Horler (The Letdown) playing Victoria

"Sando" Sandringham, a combination of the parental George Sr. and Lucille Bluth characters. The head of a discount furniture chain, Victoria is seen as a national treasure by everyone — except her immediate family.

May 22

Tig Notaro: Happy to Be Here (Netflix): If Amazon's decision to cancel One Mississippi made you mad, Netflix has a consolation prize: this stand-up special, in which she muses about marriage, parenthood and attending Ellen DeGeneres' epic 60th-birthday party.

May 25

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life (Netflix): The comedy icons team up for an evening of stand-up comedy, musical sketches and conversations about their careers.

Picnic at Hanging Rock (Amazon): Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones) and Yael Stone (Orange Is the New Black) headline this six-episode adaptation of Joan Lindsay's 1967 novel about the mysterious disappearance of three schoolgirls and their governess in 1900.

May 27

The Break With Michelle Wolf (Netflix): Fresh off her savage set at the White House Correspondents Dinner, the investment banker-turned-comedian and Daily Show contributor begins her weekly sketch-comedy and variety series.

May 30

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix): Season 4 explains how Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) is doing at her new tech startup job; whether Titus (Tituss Burgess) managed to win back boyfriend Mikey; if Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski) pursued that new career as an agent; and whether Lillian (Carol Kane) found a donor heart for her ailing boyfriend.

May 31

I, Tonya (Hulu): See why Margot Robbie earned an Oscar nomination — and Allison Janney won the best-supporting-actress trophy — for this biopic about disgraced skater Tonya Harding, who rode the publicity to a spot on Dancing With the Stars.

