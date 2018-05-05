WASHINGTON — The Trump administration lashed out Saturday at a demand by China for U.S. airlines to stop describing Taiwan and Hong Kong as separate countries, calling the request “Orwellian nonsense.”

Chinese authorities drafted a letter to United Airlines and American Airlines last month demanding the companies change their websites to refer to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau as part of mainland China. It was the latest in a series of efforts by China to influence how international companies refer to those countries.

“President Donald J. Trump ran against political correctness in the United States,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a strongly worded response on Saturday. “He will stand up for Americans resisting efforts by the Chinese Communist Party to impose Chinese political correctness on American companies and citizens.”

The U.S. “objects to China’s attempts to compel private firms to use specific language of a political nature in their publicly available content,” the statement continued.

The U.S. ended formal relations with Taiwan in 1979 but is committed to helping the island with its defense. Beijing considers Taiwan a province of China. Trump drew worldwide attention by speaking with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen after his election, marking the first time leaders of the two countries had spoken in 37 years.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com