WASHINGTON — Matthew Whitaker, a former football player in Iowa who rose there to become a federal prosecutor and chief of staff at the Justice Department, was named Wednesday as acting attorney general.

President Donald Trump fired Whitaker's predecessor, Jeff Sessions, and immediately named Whitaker as a caretaker until he finds a permanent nominee.

Trump had considered Whitaker for a variety of jobs, including the No. 2 post at Justice or as White House counsel. Whitaker had served as Sessions’ chief of staff since October 2017.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., urged Whitaker to recuse himself from overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, a probe Trump has called a "witch hunt."

“I find the timing very suspect, No. 1," Schumer said. "But, No. 2, our paramount view is that any attorney general, whether this one or another one, should not be able to interfere with the Mueller investigation in any way."

Whitaker wrote a column for CNN in August 2017, that said Trump was right to question Mueller looking at the finances of the Trump Organization or the president’s family.

“The President is absolutely correct,” Whitaker wrote. “Mueller has come up to a red line in the Russia 2016 election-meddling investigation that he is dangerously close to crossing.”

Whitaker ran as a Republican for U.S. Senate in Iowa in 2014, in a race ultimately won by Sen. Joni Ernst. He earlier campaigned unsuccessfully for state treasurer in 2002.

Between 2014 and 2017, Whitaker was executive director of a conservative watchdog group, the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust, based in Washington, D.C. He was also a legal commentator on CNN for four months in 2017 before joining the Justice Department.

From 2004 to 2009, Whitaker served as President George W. Bush’s U.S. attorney for the southern district of Iowa. He also worked in private practice in Iowa and Minnesota.

We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our Country well.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

Whitaker earned his undergraduate degree in communications from the University of Iowa in 1991 and a law degree and MBA from the school in 1995. He played tight end for the Hawkeyes in the 1991 Rose Bowl and was named an Academic All American in 1992 and winning the Big Ten Medal of Honor in 1993.

In a television ad for the Senate race, he said that Coach Hayden Fry "taught us to always fight for Iowa.”

"As your U.S. attorney, I protected Iowans, putting thugs and predators behind bars and as your senator, when it comes to standing up to Barack Obama, I won't waver,” Whitaker said in the ad. “You can trust me to fight for Iowa."

