The caravan of Central American migrants continued Wednesday on its journey to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The caravan, which has drawn scorn from President Donald Trump as it makes its way northward, has shrunk in size, but remains large. Here’s what you need to know about the migrant caravan.

Where are they?

Waves of migrants camped out Tuesday in the small southern Mexican town of Huixtla before departing on Wednesday. They set out in the predawn hours, inching up the coastal highway of Chiapas state toward the municipality of Mapastepec, which is some 40 miles away in southern Mexico. They were at least 1,100 miles from McAllen, Texas, the nearest U.S.-Mexico border entry.

The center of Huixtla, a town of about 30,000 people, was teeming with migrants, who sought shelter from the sun under tarps and on shaded sidewalks. Church groups served food and drink, while locals sold them everything from single cigarettes to coconut treats smothered in hot sauce.

Mexican officials reported the number participating in the caravan has fallen to about 4,500 people from more than 7,200 people.

Why are they headed north?

Migrants moving north on the caravan offered stories of suffering indignities, almost always involving poverty, threats and violence in Honduras – long one of the most violent countries in the world, where street gangs control neighborhoods and drug cartels transit tons of cocaine coming out of South America.

They also complained of a corrupt government rising prices for utilities – the product of the electric company being privatized – along with increased taxes and companies in the countries starting to charge them in dollars for services. The caravan also includes migrants from Nicaragua, El Salvador and Guatemala. They, too, were exiting their homeland for similar reasons.

Earlier this year, another caravan of about 1,500 migrants went to the U.S-Mexico border, and several hundred applied for asylum and were initially approved.

Who is organizing this?

No single group or person has taken credit for organizing the mass movement of people that numbered at one point more than 7,200, but representatives from Pueblo Sin Fronteras have been quoted often by media outlets as the presumed leaders of the caravan. The group organized a similar, smaller caravan in April.

“There’s no one in charge of this thing,” Alex Mensing, an organizer for Pueblo Sin Fronteras, an immigration rights group, told USA TODAY. “It’s a mass exodus.”

The caravan started on Oct. 12, with around 120 migrants gathered in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, near the Guatemala border, readying for a long trek to the U.S., according to Honduran television reports. The caravan has already trekked through Guatemala and is passing through southern Mexico.

How has the Trump administration responded?

Trump has railed about the latest migrant caravan since last week, taking to Twitter to rip the governments of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras for failing to deal with the crisis and threatening to reduce U.S. aid even more to these countries. He also has faulted Mexico, though its government has sent federal police and teamed up with more than 30 U.N. officials to review asylum applications of migrants before they can get to the U.S. He has threatened to cut off aid to Central American countries and close the southern border with Mexico.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters Tuesday that the caravan is violating Mexico’s laws and the U.S. will not allow it to violate U.S. laws. Some will say this is a “hardhearted stance,” he said, but the United States is “a historically generous” when it comes to welcoming immigrants.

His message to those in the caravan: “Come here legally.”

Trump told USA TODAY in an exclusive interview aboard Air Force One Monday that he would send as many troops as necessary to the U.S.-Mexican border to block the caravan, calling their trek “an assault on our country.”

