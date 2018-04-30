The Tinder Fire burned north of Payson, Ariz., on Sunday, April 29, 2018. Strong winds and low relative humidity created "critical fire weather conditions" that day.

PAYSON, Ariz. — The fast-moving Tinder Fire grew to more than 8,600 acres, or almost 13.5 square miles, a day after officials evacuated several small communities in central Arizona because the wildfire already had burned an unknown number of structures in its path. officials said Monday.

The wildfire, sparked Friday about 9 miles east of Clints Well, Ariz., forced the evacuation of all Blue Ridge Tinder Fire affected communities north, east and west of State Route 87 in northeastern Arizona.

It was unclear how many residents were in town when Coconino County (Ariz.) Sheriff's officials issued evacuation orders. The order remained in effect overnight as more than 500 firefighters and other personnel worked to control the fire.

"Structures were lost," fire officials said in an update. "No details are available at this time. The fire remains active in these areas and the priority now is providing for emergency responder and public safety. Coconino County will be assessing damages and providing updates as soon as they’re able to do so."

State Route 87 was closed in both directions southeast of Flagstaff, Ariz., from milepost 290 to 312, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Twin Arrows Casino was open to evacuated residents and small animals. The Navajo County Fairgrounds in Holbrook were accepting large animals.

Winds, terrain a challenge

Crews had prepared for the fire to gain ground to the north and east Sunday, threatening nearby homes. Strong winds and low relative humidity created "critical fire weather conditions" with wind gusts of up to 50 mph.

Helicopters and planes previously used to help tamp down the flames were grounded for the day. Fire crews couldn't safely reach much of the area's steep, rocky terrain on foot, according to incident commander Chad Rice.

Overnight crews were expected to focus on protecting residential communities.

"Firefighters will continue efforts to fully suppress the fire where they can do so safely and effectively," officials wrote in a Sunday-night bulletin.

"Objectives include ensuring emergency responder and public safety, protecting structures, facilities and infrastructure in local communities including Starlight Pines 1 & 2, Tamarron Pines Phase 1-5, Blue Ridge Estates Units 1 & 2, Mogollon Range Unit 1 & 2, Clear Creek Pines 8 & 9, Moqui Ranchettes and Ponderosa Pines, and Camp Colley, protecting sensitive natural and cultural resources, and minimizing prolonged smoke impacts."

Residents urge tighter restrictions

Fire officials Sunday night were working to schedule an informational meeting for the community.

Residents who attended a community meeting Saturday urged Coconino National Forest officials to enact Stage 2 restrictions in the area to limit all fires.

Stage 1 fire restrictions, which limit campfires to designated recreational sites, went into effect Friday.

Brad Cooper, acting district ranger for the Mogollon Rim Ranger District, said officials must balance competing interests when deciding whether to tighten restrictions, including recreational users and staffing concerns.

"We just don't make those decisions lightly until we need to," he said.

The cause of the fire was unknown Sunday night.

