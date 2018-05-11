Gty 967877892 A Eln Ele Pol Usa Ca
A roll of "I Voted" stickers sit on a table inside a polling station at a Ross Valley fire station on June 5, 2018 in San Anselmo, California.
Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Voting not only fulfill's your civic duty, but gets you one step closer to a vacation of a lifetime. 

Contiki, a travel company that caters to people ages 18-35, is offering one lucky voter a pricey international excursion and airfare credit in exchange for hitting the polls this election season.  

To enter, patriotic hopefuls have to post a picture with their "I Voted" sticker or mail-in ballot on Instagram. Because who doesn't love a post-voting selfie? (Friendly reminder: It is illegal to take a selfie with your actual ballot in most states, so stick to your sticker.)

Be sure to tag (and follow) @Contiki in Instagram submissions and use the hashtag #votewithnoregrets. 

Related: World's first underground hotel in China offers rooms submerged in an aquarium

The results of the midterms will be revealed Tuesday, but you will have to wait until Nov. 19 to learn the winner of this contest. 

The lucky winner – and yes, you have to be 35 or younger, sorry – will be able to chose from five excursions, including a week-long voyage to see the Great Pyramids and float down the Nile River in Egypt, plus trips to New Zealand, Spain, Peru and Cambodia.

The prize package also comes with a $1,000 airfare credit toward booking a flight through Contiki. The travel company will only cover the accommodations for one person, so anyone wishing to join to winner will have to pay their own way. 

So if you are on the fence, VOTE. You just might get a dream trip in return. 

Related: 'World's funniest' flight attendant turns safety announcement into a comedy show

Celebs-turned-politicos, and those thinking about it
01 / 25
Sometimes the siren call of political office is stronger than the allure of the stage and screen. The latest entertainer who's entertaining political ambitions is Cynthia Nixon, the ex-star of 'Sex and the City,' who isn't saying for sure but coyly acknowledged "rumors" that she might run against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in next year's Democratic gubernatorial primary.
02 / 25
What's that, Trump?
03 / 25
U.S. Sen. Kid Rock? It could happen, says the Detroit rocker (real name Robert Ritchie), who's teasing a possible run against incumbent Democrat Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018.
04 / 25
Dwayne Johnson poses during a photocall for 'Baywatch' in Berlin, Germany, on May 30, 2017.
05 / 25
Kanye West speaks at the MTV Video Music Awards.
06 / 25
Retired Hall of Fame basketball star Shaquille O'Neal says he will run for sheriff of Henry County, Ga., in 2020, inspired by the increasing divide between police and their communities.
07 / 25
Haitian-American Wyclef Jean tried to run for president of Haiti in 2010 but his bid was turned down: He had not lived on the island for five years before the election, as required by the constitution.
08 / 25
Angelina Jolie impressed the Queen (she was named an honorary dame), but could she impress American voters? She's said she's "open" to the idea of running for office, but the record shows history has not been kind to Hollywood liberal Democrats in politics.
09 / 25
Democrat Clay Aiken lost his bid for a North Carolina congressional district in 2014, but it wasn't as close as his loss on 'American Idol.'
10 / 25
No one thought ex-pro-wrestler Jesse Ventura had a chance to become governor of Minnesota, at least not until he won in 1998.
11 / 25
Ronald Reagan, seen here in March 1981, went from B-list movie actor, union leader and Democrat to Republican governor of California, and then to the top, as the 40th POTUS.
12 / 25
An A-list movie star and Republican, Clint Eastwood (here in July 2004) was elected the non-partisan mayor of tony beach-and-golf resort town of Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif., in the 1980s.
13 / 25
The Republican half of Sonny & Cher, Sonny Bono (seen here in 1997), was elected to Congress from California in 1994.
14 / 25
California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2010, and starring in 'The Terminator' in 1984.
15 / 25
Fred Grandy, left in 2010, was elected to Congress from Iowa in 1992. He was Gopher in 'The Love Boat' in the 1970s.
16 / 25
Fred Thompson in 2014, left, and in 2002. A U.S. Senator from Tennessee from 1994-2003, he was also an actor who appeared in dozens of movies and TV roles, including 'Law & Order' and 'The Good Wife.'
17 / 25
Senator Al Franken has canceled an appearance on HBO's 'Real Time with Bill Maher' after the host's use of a racially offensive word on last week's show.
18 / 25
Don't expect Alec Baldwin to look this happy when he's playing Col. Nathan Jessep in NBC's live adaptation of 'A Few Good Men.'
19 / 25
Ashley Judd, here in September 2014, thought about running for the Senate from Kentucky, then decided against it.
20 / 25
Ben Affleck has mused about running for office but so far he's too busy with his movie career.
21 / 25
He's a movie star and a global human rights activist so maybe that's why George Clooney is often mentioned as a possible pol. He keeps denying interest, however, in running for office.
22 / 25
Steven Seagal (here in 2008 in 'Lawman') was mentioned as a candidate in Arizona, but nothing came of it.
23 / 25
Sean Astin's name comes up sometimes a possible politico. Here, he's Sam, left, comforting Elijah Wood as Frodo in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' in 2004.
24 / 25
He was written out of his role on 'House' so he could take a job in the Obama White House; now, Kal Penn is back to acting in movies and on TV.
25 / 25
Another person mentioned as a wannabe politician: Fran Drescher, who starred in 'The Nanny.'
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com