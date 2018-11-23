A woman caught on video allegedly stealing a package off of a doorstep in Florida probably didn't get what she hoped for: The package was full of worms for a pet bearded dragon.

Shelly Draves shared images from her home security camera showing the woman picking up a package placed on her doorstep in Orange County, Florida, and then taking it to a van backed into the driveway with a passenger door open.

"Let’s say she got her karma today," Draves wrote on Facebook on Monday.

When the accused thief realized she was holding a box full of 500 "superworms," Draves said she threw the box on the side of the road blocks away. A neighbor found it and returned the box to Draves' doorstep, she said.

The Apopka Police Department is looking for the woman, who they say will face a felony charge for stealing the box, WFTV-TV in Orlando, Florida, reports.

Courtesy of Shelly Rauch

