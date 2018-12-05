Sofia Boutella, from centre left, Salma Hayek and Patty Jenkins stand as part of 82 film industry professionals on the steps of the Palais des Festivals to represent, what they describe as pervasive gender inequality in the film industry, at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Since the Cannes Festival was created, 82 films directed by women have been included in official competition, whilst 1,645 films directed by men were selected. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: CAN173

CANNES, France – The numbers are stark, and so was this protest.

The "stark and undeniable" fact, as Cate Blanchett put it Saturday night, is that in the Cannes Film Festival's storied, seven-decades-long history, there have only been 82 women with films allowed into competition.

It's a grim statistic, given the 1,688 male directors who have competed for the Palme D'or, the festival's highest honor, in the same span of time. And at Saturday's premiere of Eva Husson's Girls of the Sun, women decided to fight for parity.

"On these steps today stand 82 women representing the number of female directors who have climbed these stairs since the first edition of the Cannes Film Festival in 1946," said Blanchett, standing with French director Agnes Varda, a recipient of an honorary Palme d'Or prize.

(FromL) US director and screenwriter and member of the Feature Film Jury Ava DuVernay, Australian actress Cate Blanchett, French director Agnes Varda and French director Celine Sciamma walk the red carpet in protest of the lack of female filmmakers honored throughout the history of the festival at the screening of "Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil)" during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2018 in Cannes, southeastern France. Only 82 films in competition in the official selection have been directed by women since the inception of the Cannes Film Festival whereas 1,645 films in the past 71 years have been directed by men. / AFP PHOTO / LOIC VENANCELOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_14T9UZ

This year's jury president continued: "The prestigious Palme d’or has been bestowed upon 71 male directors — too numerous to mention by name — but only two female directors: Jane Campion, who is with us in spirit, and Agnès Varda, who stands with us today."

The march, an unprecedented act at the Cannes festival, featured 82 directors, actors and industry professionals symbolizing those who had come before them, including Patty Jenkins, Kristen Stewart, Salma Hayek, Jane Fonda and activist Melissa Silverstein, who founded the website, Women and Hollywood.

The group gathered on the red-carpeted steps of the Palais de Festivals, gripping hands and standing together. "Women are not a minority in the world, yet the current state of our industry says otherwise," said Blanchett and Varda, trading off translating the speech in English and French.

Directors, actresses and industry representatives pose on the red carpet in protest of the lack of female filmmakers honored throughout the history of the festival at the screening of "Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil)" during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2018 in Cannes, southeastern France. Only 82 films in competition in the official selection have been directed by women since the inception of the Cannes Film Festival whereas 1,645 films in the past 71 years have been directed by men.

The march was staged during the premiere for Eva Husson's Girls of the Sun, a war film focusing on a Kurdish battalion of women who escape slavery to become soldiers working to liberate their country from extremists.

Husson is one of just three female directors with films in competition at the festival this year. Her Girls of the Sun was received with a rapturous, roughly 10-minute standing ovation as the credits rolled.

On Saturday night, Husson came off the red carpet and gave a hug to her four-year-old son. When she went to hand him back to his father, the little boy's face crumpled. Husson grinned and popped him back on her hip as the director walked to her seat, cameras following her every step.

The audience, as delighted as the boy, cheered watching the moment go down on the big screen.

Minutes before, the 82 women paused midway up the red-carpeted stairs, a nod to how hard the climb has been.

"As women, we all face our own unique challenges, but we stand together on these stairs today as a symbol of our determination and commitment to progress," said Varda. "We are writers, producers, directors, actresses, cinematographers, talent agents, editors, distributors, sales agents and all involved in the cinematic arts."

The women were fighting for parity in all industries, Blanchett and Varda said during the march, which was orchestrated by the Time's Up movement and the French movement known as 5020x2020.

The protest comes as the latest nod at the festival that times have changed. In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, festival organizers have set up a harassment hotline and secured childcare for working mothers. On Monday, women plan to ask Cannes director Thierry Frémaux to sign a pledge for parity and inclusion at Cannes going forward.

"The stairs of our industry must be accessible to all," said Varda on Saturday. "Let’s climb."

