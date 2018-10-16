The Short List is back and for a second day in a row the royal family has baby fever.

This time Prince George, Princess Charlotte and baby Prince Louis of Cambridge have their first first-cousin as Pippa Middleton, sister of Duchess Kate, gave birth to a baby boy.

But before we get into that here’s a look at some of the top headlines of the day.

Pressure intensifies on Saudis and Trump administration amid Khashoggi mystery

A lot is potentially at stake for longstanding close U.S.-Saudi Arabia ties as pressure mounts on the Saudis to explain the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and calls grow louder for the U.S. to take action. After a meeting between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday, President Trump said that the Crown Prince “totally denied any knowledge” of what happened to Khashoggi. “Answers will be forthcoming shortly,” Trump said. The White House has not addressed unconfirmed reports that the Saudis are preparing to assert that Khashoggi was killed during an interrogation that went terribly wrong. Unhappy with the Trump's handling of the situation, some lawmakers in both parties are urging a harder line.

• What we know about missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Trump increases deportations to nation where slavery still exists

During a meeting in the White House last week to launch a task force designed to stop human trafficking and modern-day slavery, President Trump vowed to do everything in the government's power to stop the ongoing scourge. Yet this week, the Trump administration may deport four black men to Mauritania, a Muslim-majority nation in Africa that the CIA describes as a hotbed for human trafficking and modern-day slavery of its black minority residents. Attorneys say the deportations could lead to imprisonment, torture, slavery or death. The U.S. averaged just seven deportations to Mauritania each year from 2014-2017. In 2018, 79 people have been deported to Mauritania.

A reminder to get that flu shot

Health officials in Florida said a child who did not receive a vaccine has died from the flu. The child is the first pediatric death in Florida linked to the current flu season. The Centers for Disease Control report that a total of 183 pediatric deaths were reported during the 2017-2018 flu season and 80% had not received vaccination. Health officials have been urging people to get flu shots after 80,000 people died last season, the highest in four decades.

Death toll from Hurricane Michael likely to rise

Almost a week after Hurricane Michael smashed into the Florida Panhandle with winds of 155 mph, authorities Tuesday reported that 12 people have been found dead in Bay County, the hardest-hit area that includes Panama City and Mexico Beach. This will likely increase the storm's national death total to at least 26 people. Prior to Tuesday morning, the death toll stood at eight in Florida, three in North Carolina, one in Georgia and six in Virginia, for a total of 18.

He's not a royal but the baby news keeps coming

It’s a boy! Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews gave birth to their first child. That gives the royal children of her sister Duchess Kate and Prince William of Cambridge their first first-cousin. "He was born Monday (October 15th) at 1:58 p.m., weighing 8 (pounds) and 9 (ounces),” Middleton's representative confirmed. The bundle of joy arrived right on the heels of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex announcing they are expecting their first baby this spring.

Other stories grabbing our attention

• An obscure 1851 law is being used to try and deny liability in duck boat tragedy that killed 17 people in July.

• Nicole Kidman discusses #MeToo and says her marriage to Tom Cruise offered 'protection' against sexual abuse.

• Trump celebrates court victory by calling Stormy Daniels 'Horseface' and suggests he may take legal action. She says, 'Game on, Tiny.'

• George W. Bush playfully photobombed Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush after wedding.

The Short List is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Today, it was brought to you by editors Ashley Shaffer, Brett Molina and David Carrig.

