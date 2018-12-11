Did Facebook go down for you Monday? You are not alone.

The most popular social network went down early Monday afternoon, showing users who tried to access its site broken error messages saying "Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can."

The outage knocked out Facebook's main website for some users, and made using Facebook Messenger difficult. Instagram and WhatsApp, two of Facebook's other major social platforms, both seemed to be fine.

It was not immediately clear what took Facebook offline or when the service would be back online. Facebook did not immediately respond to a USA TODAY request for comment on the outage.

As has become common with internet outages, users quickly rushed to Twitter with #FacebookDown rising among the site's U.S. and worldwide trending topics.

Developing...

