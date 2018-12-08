When Shear Avory was a child, they'd look out the window and hope. For the bullying to stop. For conversion therapy to end. For Mom.

Every morning, Avory would sit in bed and count down – three, two, one – before chanting, “Today I begin a new life. Today I am free. Today I start over.” A better day would take years to come. There would be new traumas and wounds from old ones that refused to heal.

“I was constantly in a space of being unaccepted, unwelcomed and put down,” said Avory, who identifies as transgender and uses the personal identity pronouns they/them/theirs. “I think from those experiences, I've always held on to hope. … I had nothing else to rely on.”

Avory, 20, first began having suicidal thoughts as a kid. Avory’s mother, Amber Baker, had a substance abuse disorder. Avory was raised in Pasadena, California, by their father, who sent Avory to conversion therapy, the controversial practice of trying to change someone’s sexual identity. At age 10, Avory became a foster child. Five years later, Avory reunited with Baker, but the relationship was uneasy. Avory would return to foster care three times.

“That’s when I started really thinking about suicide,” Avory said. “I had thought about it before, in the system, and especially with my father, but at that time I just felt like: What’s the point anymore? There’s just no happiness. I don’t see an end game. I don’t see this getting any better.”

While struggling to reconnect with Baker, Avory, like so many LGBTQ youth, recalls being tormented at school: beaten in the halls, followed home, hair pulled and spit on. The death threat on the locker was explicit: “Get out faggot or die.”

Avory spent the next several years in flux, sometimes with mom, sometimes without. In 2015, after returning from another stint in foster care, Avory and Baker moved to Las Vegas. A chance to start fresh, they thought. But Avory experienced deeper isolation.

“I had been hospitalized after several breakdowns. I mean, breakdowns that would last for hours. I was screaming and panicking and crying and shaking, and I think at that time I had just had enough,” said Avory, who had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression in foster care. “I didn’t know what life was for me anymore. I really questioned my own self-worth and if I was going to be able to make it, and if I meant something to myself or anyone else.”

Just under a year later, Avory and Baker returned to California, and eventually Avory discovered a queer collective in South Los Angeles and moved in. Avory said it was the first time they could safely explore their identity.

“I was just myself then,” Avory said.

The people at the collective led Avory toward work in social justice. The fast-paced environment of movement work proved a welcome distraction, but it didn’t allow Avory much time to reflect. In hindsight, it didn’t allow time to heal.

In 2016, Avory headed to New York for a convening put on by the Public Science Project at CUNY.

“The entire plane ride I had been telling myself, this is it,” Avory said. “I’m so done. I’m done with all of this. What better place to take my own life than New York.”

LGBTQ youth face elevated risk

Suicide is "a major public health crisis in the LGBTQ community," said Amit Paley, CEO and executive director of the Trevor Project, the largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth.

Paley says there isn't reliable data on the number of LGBTQ people who die by suicide because there's no consistent way of recording sexual orientation and gender identity data upon death.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, has looked at suicidal behavior among sexual minority youth. The 2018 Youth Risk Behavior Survey found that lesbian, gay and bisexual students are roughly four times more likely to seriously consider suicide, or make a plan to attempt suicide and to attempt suicide, than their straight peers.

Paley says the Trevor Project's call volume alone indicates an acute problem. Each year it answers more than 68,000 calls, chats and texts. Paley says there have been clear spikes in the current political climate.

"The day after the presidential election, our call volume more than doubled in a 24-hour period. In Texas, when they were trying to keep transgender people from using the restroom that matches their gender identity, we saw a spike in trans and non-conforming people in Texas calling the lifeline. When the president said he was banning transgender people from serving in the military, we also saw a spike," he said. "There are policies that are being considered that target and harm LGBTQ people and can put them into a state of crisis."

Adam Swanson, a senior prevention specialist at the Suicide Prevention Resource Center (SPRC), attempted to take his own life when he was 9. He was not out in elementary school, but he says people knew he was different and targeted him mercilessly.

"I was bullied every single day. I mean, every day. From the minute I got on the bus to the minute I got off the bus," Swanson said. "I would spend my lunches in the library hiding under a staircase reading books. ... It was way safer to be in solitude by myself than it was to be with the other kids."

The stress of prejudice and discrimination, as well as feelings of social isolation, are risk factors for suicide, according to the SPRC, and Paley says they are common among people who identify as LGBTQ. On the other hand, family acceptance, connections to friends and a sense of safety are considered factors that protect against suicide.

"You may feel like, 'I am the only gay person in my community,' or 'I'm the only trans person in my town,'" Paley said. "Those are feelings that can increase the risk of suicide. Our message is, 'You're not alone. There are many people who will celebrate who you are.’"

'Healing is not a linear experience'

Avory did not attempt suicide in New York. There's no simple answer why, Avory said, but the desire for happiness, even when it feels out of reach, always seems to prevail.

Avory still feels fragile some days, still lost. But focusing on healing and moving forward with life helps. Avory moved to Washington, D.C., this February with a partner they call their "anchor," and is continuing to search for purposeful work. Avory finally found a therapist, a queer woman of color, whom they trust completely. After years of conversion therapy and sporadic treatment in foster care, finally feeling connected to a therapist is no small feat.

SUICIDE SAFETY PLAN: Developing one could save your life

"I'm able to feel immediately comfortable and vulnerable," Avory said.

But life is still full of challenges.

“Healing is not a linear experience,” Avory said. “For so long I've been stuck in just wanting everything to disappear, from wanting the trauma to go away, for it to fade away from me, not to feel these feelings anymore.”

For now, Avory is focused on accepting the past and carving out a different future. Hope, they said, remains.

"I'm not going anywhere," Avory said. "I can take pride in knowing that I've already made something of myself. ... I'm alive."

Suicide Lifeline: If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time of day or night or chat online.

For people who identify as LGBTQ, if you or someone you know is feeling hopeless or suicidal, you can contact The Trevor Project's TrevorLifeline 24/7/365 at 1-866-488-7386.

If you identify as transgender – or are struggling with your gender identity and think you may be transgender – you can also call the Trans Lifeline at 1-877-565-8860.

More stories of hope:

You may also be interested in:

For the latest suicide prevention news and personal stories about this topic that touches so many, sign up for our Surviving Suicide newsletter.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com