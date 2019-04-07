GEORGETOWN, S.C. — One person is dead and two people are injured after a lightning strike in South Carolina Thursday.

Multiple media outlets report the deaths happened at the Lawshe Plantation in Georgetown County. The Charleston Post & Courier reported three victims were transported to the hospital from the scene. One died, while the other suffered non-serious injuries.

The Post & Courier reported that Georgetown Fire and Rescue said the victims were under a tree when the bolt hit.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington had initially said that 12 people were injured and four of them were unresponsive.

That area had been under at least two severe thunderstorm warnings Thursday.

It is possible for a single lightning strike to injure more than one person. According to Accuweather, if a bolt strikes something on the ground, the energy can radiate outward on the ground. Anyone in that area could be at risk for injury.

