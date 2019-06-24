RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say one person died and three others were hurt after a tree fell onto an interstate highway near the Georgia coast.

The Georgia State Patrol says a tall pine tree fell across two northbound lane of Interstate 95 around 1:30 a.m. Friday. That caused a chain-reaction crash that damaged nine vehicles in Bryan County about 12 miles south of Savannah.

Trooper Steve Harris said Friday that 34-year-old Jennifer Renee Burris of New Bern, North Carolina, was killed when her car struck the tree trunk and it smashed through the front windshield. He said three other people received non-life threatening injuries.

The multiple crashes forced authorities to close all northbound lanes of I-95 overnight, though traffic was flowing again by daybreak.