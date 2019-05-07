THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A 1-year-old girl died after she was discovered in her family's pool in Three Rivers on July 4.

Michigan State Police said one parent was at the home on Tim Avenue near Lovers Lane with the family's three children, an 11-year-old, a 2-year-old girl and the 1-year-old girl.

According to police, around 6 p.m. the two young girls sneaked out of the house and the family noticed they were missing. The children were discovered in the pool a few minutes later.

The parent at home at the time has medical training, police said, and immediately started CPR on the 1-year-old until EMS arrived.

The baby was taken to Three Rivers hospital for treatment where she eventually died. The 2-year-old girl was also checked out at the hospital, and she is okay.

"It should be noted that there were safety measures in place that were still circumvented by these children," Michigan State Police said. The house is also a licensed day care.

Police said the family's name is being withheld during this time of mourning.

