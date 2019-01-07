Cori Gauff, the youngest player to be featured in the Wimbledon tournament, stunned everyone by beating Venus Williams in the opening round of her Grand Slam Debut 6-4 6-4.

The 15-year-old is the youngest player to ever qualify for the Wimbledon. She said that her dream was to play against one of the Williams sisters. Gauff not only fulfilled her dream, but made history while doing it.

Gauff wasn't even born yet when Williams won her first grand slam title. She was born on March 13, 2004, when Williams, now 39, already had 4 of her 7 titles under her belt.

Wimbledon's official Twitter account posted a video of her proud parents reacting to her historic win:

