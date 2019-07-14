Someone in Hendersonville, Tenn. is $198 million richer after winning the Powerball drawing Saturday night.

It is the seventh time someone in the state of Tennessee has matched all six number to win the multi-state lottery game.

The winning numbers were 13, 23, 32, 35, 68 and the Powerball number was 21. The winner and the store where the ticket was sold have not come forward at this time.

The Tennessee Lottery says the winner has 180 days from the day of the drawing to claim their prize.

