TORONTO — Ontario's police watchdog says a second person is dead after gunman shot 14 people in Toronto's Greektown neighborhood.

A spokeswoman for the province's Special Investigations Unit, Monica Hudon, says three people are dead including the gunman in the Danforth Street attack. No further details were given on the second victim. Police confirmed one victim died Sunday night and a young girl was in critical condition.

The unit says police located the 29-year-old suspect about three blocks away from the scene and exchanged fire. It said the man fled, then was found dead back on Danforth.

It was not immediately clear whether the man killed himself or died of injuries after being shot by police.

The Special Investigations Unit will determine how the man died and whether there was any police wrongdoing. The unit is automatically called in to investigate all deaths and serious injuries where police are involved.

The condition of the other victims was not known yet, police spokesman Mark Pugash said. He said it was too early to say whether the shooting is terrorism.

John Tulloch said he and his brother had just gotten out of their car when he heard about 20 to 30 gunshots.

"We just ran. We saw people starting to run so we just ran," he said.

An army of police, paramedics and other first responders soon descended on the scene, while area residents, some in their pajamas, emerged from their homes to see what was happening.

Toronto Councillor Paula Fletcher told CP24 she heard that the gunman was emotionally disturbed.

"It's not gang related. It looks like someone who is very disturbed," Fletcher said.

Councillor Mary Fragedakis also said she heard the gunman was disturbed.

Fletcher said for this to happen in an area where families gather for dinner is a tragedy.

This past weekend Toronto police deployed dozens of additional officers to deal with a recent spike in gun violence in the city.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

