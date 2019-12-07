ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two teens drowned after jumping into a creek to get away from police in north St. Louis County Friday afternoon.

The Riverview Fire Department pulled two bodies out of the Maline Creek around 1:25 p.m.

A St. Louis Fire Department spokesperson and Riverview Fire Department spokesperson said the two were running from police.

Police said three teens tried to carjack someone in Glasgow Village but decided against it. A few moments later, they did carjack someone and took off.

The person driving the car they decided to not carjack followed the car until it broke down. Police responded and two of the teens jumped into the creek and never resurfaced.

