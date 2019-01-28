PITTSBURGH -- Two men died after they fell off an overpass during a crash when motorists stopped to help another in Pittsburgh Saturday night.

Pennsylvania State Police say the drivers were out of their vehicles when one of their cars was hit by an oncoming driver. The victims then fell about 30 feet from Parkway East (I-376) onto Second Avenue where they were struck by a vehicle below.

State police have identified the victims as: Landen Manning Jones, 39-years-old from Pittsburgh and Jason Hubert Jackson, 34-years-old, of Pittsburgh.

"We had a disabled vehicle in the right lane prior to Oakland and another vehicle behind it, we think it was assisting that disabled vehicle,” Trooper Melinda Bondarenka told KDKA-TV.

That’s when a third vehicle came along and struck the car behind the disabled vehicle.

The disabled vehicle had a woman and child aboard. They were unharmed.