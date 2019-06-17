Two people were injured after a shooting at the celebration rally for the NBA champion Toronto Raptors Monday afternoon. It sent the crowd of people running for safety.

The Toronto Police Operations Centre tweeted the shooting happened in Nathan Phillips Square. Two people were injured. Two people were taken into custody and two guns were recovered.

Police said the injuries were not life threatening.

Video posted to social media showed people running from the area.

Mike Mudidi said he was enjoying the celebrations when he heard screams behind him that someone had pulled out a gun. He said he froze as people started running in all directions.

"I just grabbed my buddies' hands and ran," he said, noting he was startled but otherwise OK.

Another man who was behind the crowd said people started running, then it calmed down, then they started running again.

"Running. Sprinting. People getting trampled," he said.

Toronto Star sports columnist Bruce Arthur also tweeted that officers were telling people to get down.

People watching from buildings in the distance posted videos on social media of people running from the scene.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Toronto's mayor and the Raptors players remained on stage while the ceremony was briefly interrupted.

