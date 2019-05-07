WASHINGTON — Two people have been arrested following the burning of an American flag on Pennsylvania Ave., around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to Secret Service, U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers responded to an incident of someone burning an American flag "outside the limits of a permit that had been issued by the National Park Service," Secret Service said.

Two individuals were arrested. One person was arrested for felony assault on a police officer and malicious burning. The second person was arrested for obstructing a police investigation and resisting arrest.

One person was transported to a hospital for minor injuries. The other person was transported to the Metropolitan Police Department's 2nd District for processing, Secret Service said.

In addition, two officers with the Secret Service Uniformed Division sustained minor injuries while attempting to make arrests. They were also transported to a local hospital for treatment.

