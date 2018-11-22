FORT COLLINS — Two people were killed and another person taken into custody following a car crash in Fort Collins on Thanksgiving morning, Brandon Barnes with Fort Collins Police Services said.

At about 9:45 a.m., police received a report for a suspicious vehicle near Arctic Fox Drive and Caribou Drive. When officers approached the area, the vehicle fled the scene. Police decided not to pursue the vehicle from there.

Related: Read This If You're Driving Anywhere For Thanksgiving

A short time later, Barnes said there was a crash involving several vehicles, including the one they were initially called to investigate, at the intersection of Harmony Road and Boardwalk Drive.

Two people were killed in the crash, and the driver who fled from police was taken into custody.

Harmony Road remains closed between Lemay Avenue and John F Kennedy Parkway while officers investigate.

Related: Be Thankful for Your Seat Belt, 'Click it or Ticket' This Thanksgiving

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 KUSA-TV