OAKLAND PARK, Fla. — A toddler was found dead in a van outside a Florida daycare, CBS Miami reports.

It reportedly happened Monday afternoon in the area of NW 21st Avenue and 35th Street in Broward County's Oakland Park.

CBS Miami, citing the local fire rescue, says a 2-year-old was locked in a van. A yellow tarp appeared draped over one side of the van.

It's not yet known how long the van with the child inside had been parked at the daycare, CBS Miami reports.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

