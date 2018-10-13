ALVIN, TX – A 2-year-old girl was mauled to death by her family’s dog Friday afternoon.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the 3900 block of Morning Dove St.

Related: Woman Killed By Her Own Dog Was Engaged To A K-9 Officer

The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said the dog was a mixed breed, possibly a Pit Bull mix.

The dog is being quarantined while an investigation continues.

Galveston County Medical Examiners will conduct an autopsy to determine the child’s injuries and cause of death.

Related: Dog Doesn't Let Go Of Woman Until Neighbor Comes To Help Fight Back

No one else was injured.

Deputies said no charges have been filed at this time.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 KHOU