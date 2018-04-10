HOLLADAY, UT -- As weird as it may seem, there's a sweet satisfaction when it comes to paying off a huge debt!

Whether that satisfaction comes from upholding your end of the bargain or being finically free, both leave you feeling tremendous!

But what if you spent month after month saving only to see your money go down the shredder, literally.

That's a fate that turned reality for Ben and Jackee Belnap when their 2-year-old son decided to have fun with the family shredder according to CBS affiliate CBS4Indy.

The family was saving to pay back Ben's parents for University of Utah football season tickets.

When the envelope containing the $1,060 they had saved suddenly went missing, the couple went into full-out investigative mode!

I’m digging through the trash and she hollers and says, ‘I found it,

Ben said.

She’s holding the shredder and she says, ‘I think the money is in here.

The shredded money left Ben and Jackee in a total loss for words.

For like five minutes, we just shuffled through it, not talking. We didn’t know what to do and then I broke the silence and I’m like, ‘Well, this will make a great wedding story one day,

Jackee said.

Jackee said their 2-year-old son Leo is very familiar with the shredder because he helps her shred junk mail and other important documents.

Luckily for Ben and Jackee, there's is a government office that deals with mutilated cash!

I called the guy the next morning and he said, ‘Oh, we might be able to help you here,’ and I was shocked,

Ben said.

He said, ‘Bag it up in little Ziploc bags, mail it to D.C., and in one to two years, you’ll get your money back.

By then little Leo will have turned 3 or 4, plenty of time to reflect on his 'shreddable' mistake!

