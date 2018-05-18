Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - About 30 children had to be rescued from an Orangeburg daycare Friday after the building was overcoming by flash flood waters.

The situation happened at Kids in Motion Daycare and Learning Center on Russell Street.

Staff at the center called 911 to say water was coming into the building. Emergency crews responded and got the kids out first, and then the staff members.

Related: Streets, School Flood in Triad After Heavy Rains

Captain Mike Adams with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety says the kids were scared, but otherwise, they were fine.

The children were moved to a nearby building temporarily. Adams said they were working on creating a rally point with the school district where parents could pick up their children.

BREAKING: Property manager of the Orangeburg daycare that is flooded takes us to the ditch behind the facility @WLTX pic.twitter.com/64bS24T3VY — Michael Fuller (@MichaelFullertv) May 18, 2018

The National Weather Service says 2.75 inches of rain fell in Orangeburg in two hours. A flash flood warning was issued for the area during that time.

© 2018 WLTX