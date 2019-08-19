Four people were injured when the driver of a dump truck reportedly lost control, hit a pedestrian and three vehicles, and crashed into a Subway restaurant around 9:30 Monday morning.

The victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center with injuries ranging from minor to serious. Initial reports said the truck driver suffered minor injuries when she crashed into the Pioneer Square building.

The Seattle Fire Department evacuated the building over concerns of structural damage.

Kyle Lewis was working nearby when he saw the incident unfold, "All of the sudden, I saw a dump truck coming about 40 miles an hour, with lost brakes, took out these two cars and hit someone up the street that was crossing the street. And then, he came flying right through here and went straight into the Subway. It happened within, like, 5 seconds."

Lewis said the crash trapped a woman in her van and witnesses rushed to help her while others called police.

"It was crazy. I've never seen anything like that in my life," Lewis said.

The truck was traveling westbound on James Street when there was an alleged mechanical failure, according to Seattle police. The truck began to roll forward, striking a pedestrian at the intersection of Second Avenue and James Street.

The driver reportedly attempted to steer her truck through traffic. However, the truck struck three vehicles on James Street before plowing into the Subway shop.

The truck came to a stop inside the Subway. An employee inside suffered minor injuries.

According to police, the truck driver remained on scene and was cooperating.

Several roads around the scene remain blocked to traffic.