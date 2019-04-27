Four people were killed after a crane collapsed Saturday afternoon, falling onto traffic in downtown Seattle.

The Seattle Fire Department said the one woman and three men were dead before the first firefighters arrived at the scene. Two of the people killed were working on the crane and the other two were inside vehicles crushed by the crane.

Three people were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries, including a mother and her young child, said Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins. The mother and four-month-old will be released from the hospital soon, while a 28-year-old man is in satisfactory condition, according to hospital officials.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office said it would not release names of people who died until Monday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at Mercer Street and Fairview Avenue around 3:30 p.m. All westbound and eastbound lanes were closed indefinitely.

The Seattle Department of Transportation said Mercer Street would remain closed until Sunday between Fairview Ave N and 9th Avenue N.

Several people told KING 5 that they witnessed crews working to dismantle the crane earlier in the day.

RELATED: Inside the state's crane inspections

Officials have not provided any details that could point to a cause of the crash.

The National Weather Service said two observation sites near the crane site recorded wind gusts between 18 and 23 miles per hour. "Would not consider these strong wind gusts," the NWS tweeted.

The crane fell across a building undergoing construction along Mercer Street.

The cab of the crane fell onto all lanes of traffic below, trapping several cars underneath.

Mayor Jenny Durkan tweeted, "My thoughts and prayers are with those killed and injured."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.