GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - A 5-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after she was attacked by a bear overnight in Grand Junction, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

It happened in East Orchard Mesa, above the Colorado River corridor.

The victim's mother told CPW officers she heard screaming around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

When she went outside, she saw a large black bear dragging her daughter. She told CPW officers the bear dropped the girl after she began screaming at the animal.

According to the woman, the girl had gone outside to investigate noises in the yard she may have thought was her dog.

The victim is at St. Mary's Hospital with serious injuries.

CPW officers are tracking the bear with the help of federal wildlife services. Residents may see a heavy law enforcement presence in the area, including hounds.

Residents are asked to secure trash, keep pet food inside and immediately report any bear sightings in this neighborhood, or any residential area.

