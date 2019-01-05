RUMFORD, Maine — A 6-year-old boy was struck by a school bus Wednesday in Rumford after falling off his bicycle and into the road, police said.

In a release to parents, RSU 10 school officials said the first-grader died as a result of the incident involving the bus.

"This afternoon a first grader at Rumford Elementary School was in an accident involving one of our busses. Tragically, the student has passed away," the statement read. "Our entire RSU #10 community is grieving this loss."

RSU 10 said it would have counselors available at its Mountain Valley Schools on Thursday.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family," the district said. ""This tragedy is far reaching throughout our communities."

Witnesses said the crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. along Waldo Street, which is less than two blocks from a nearby elementary school.

According to police, the boy was riding his bicycle and came off from the sidewalk into the intersection of Waldo Street and Lincoln Avenue.

Police said when he attempted to brake, he and the bicycle fell into the road.

An RSU 10 school bus was traveling north on Waldo Street and turned onto Essex Avenue, where police said one of its rear tires struck the boy.

Police said the child's mother was immediately on scene.

The boy was taken to Rumford Hospital where is condition was not immediately known. Status update requests were unsuccessful.

Video at the scene showed police tape, law enforcement, a stopped school bus and a bicycle lying in the roadway.

A memorial had started in the vicinity of the incident, which included a sign that read, "In Loving Memory of Jace Holt."

A memorial in Rumford

NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine State Police was assisting Rumford in investigating the crash.

Police said notification was made to RSU 10.

Four students were on the bus at the time of the crash, police said.

RSU 10's statement said the district was fully cooperating with the investigation.