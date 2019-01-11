TRINITY, Fla. — A 6-year-old boy who was hit by a car Thursday trick-or-treating in Trinity is recovering at St. Joseph’s hospital.

Chris and Darlene Keyes said their son Dominick is expected to make a full recovery.

In a video posted by Dominick’s parents, the 6-year-old says he’s feeling okay, and thanked everyone for all the love. In the video, Chris asks in Dominick is going to heal up nice and strong and he nods his head yes.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said a 1999 Ford F-150 didn’t stop for Dominick when he was crossing the street in a crosswalk with flashing lights. Dominick was hit at the intersection of Starkey Boulevard and Town Avenue in Trinity.

Local business owner, Tim Shea ran to help the boy after the crash and is now using his cracked candy bucket to raise money for the family and a new traffic light.

RELATED: Child suffers serious injuries after being hit by truck in Trinity

RELATED: Business owner uses child's candy bucket to raise money after car hits them

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter