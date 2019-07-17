OREM, Utah — A six-year-old girl dies after being struck by her father’s golf ball in Utah. Officials say it was a “freak accident.”

Six year old Aria Hill was with her father at a Utah golf course, Monday, when officials say his golf ball hit her in the head.

“A complete, fluke accident, you couldn’t repeat it if you tried,' said David Smith, Aria Hill's uncle.

The little girl was waiting in a golf cart about twenty yards from where her father was teeing off, when the ball veered off course and struck her at the base of the skull.

“She just happened to be in the exact wrong place, just directly across from him when it happened," Smith said.

Investigators say this accident is one they’ve never experienced before—calling it tragic.

Aria’s family is now mourning the little girl they say was full of light.

“Aria was doing something she loved when this all happened, she was her dad’s buddy, they would do things together all the time," her uncle siad.

A statement from Aria's mother posted on a GoFundMe page says in part, Aria "was silly, spunky, creative, unique, and so so full of love for everyone she came in contact with. There is a huge hole in our hearts."