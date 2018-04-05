INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- If you were caught in slow-moving traffic on I-70 early Wednesday, it wasn't because of a crash or construction.

An armored truck hauling loads of cash dropped more than a half-million dollars on the road.

According to the Indiana State Police, the incident happened around 9 a.m. on I-70, near Sam Jones Expressway, when a Brinks truck slowed to a stop.

Sgt. John Perrine said as of 10:30 a.m., law enforcement was still on the scene and working to collect the money. As far as what caused the money to fall, Perrine said the back doors to the Brinks truck swung open as the vehicle traveled on the interstate.

It's reported that the truck lost $600,000 in bags, bundles and loose bills. Troopers at the scene said people were jumping over fences and crawling on the ground to claim some of the lost cash.

ISP said in a Wednesday night news release that they're increasing patrols in the area where money fell from the truck and are tracking down potential leads to find people who may have taken money from the scene.

To avoid criminal charges, investigators encourage anyone with money from the scene to return it to State Police.

First Sgt. Bill Dalton, Indianapolis District Investigations Commander, said in a written statement that investigators are taking the potential thefts seriously.

“People know right from wrong and anyone we track down who kept a dollar of this money will be arrested for theft.” Dalton said. “The time to do the right thing and call us to turn in the money is now because once we knock on your door, you won’t be able to avoid being arrested."

