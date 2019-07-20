RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The baby born at 7:11 p.m. on July 11 and weighing in at 7 pounds and 11 ounces already is getting a head start to college.

J'Aime Brown will be gifted $7,111 to help kickstart her college fund. The special donor: 7-Eleven.

"After catching wind of the incredible news, 7-Eleven decided to pledge $7,111 to the newborn’s college fund to honor her entry to the world," 7-Eleven spokeswoman Gaby Harris told USA Today.

"Along with this pledge, the brand has also provided the family with diapers, 7-Eleven onesies and other newborn goodies to help her parents along the way."

Mother Rachel Langlord told CNN she kept seeing the numbers seven and 11 during her pregnancy but didn't think it meant anything. Langlord and father Johntez Brown said baby J'Aime was doing well.

