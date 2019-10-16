ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A Facebook post by a mom from St. Charles County sharing her story about her son’s addiction went viral last week, and on Tuesday, she posted an uplifting update on her son.

Jennifer Salfen-Tracy shared a photo of her son before he was addicted to heroin and meth along with a current photo. The post has over 60,000 shares and thousands of comments. Salfen-Tracy said the photos were taken 7 months apart.

Her son, Cody Bishop, graduated from Wentzville Holt High School in 2011 and was an athlete.

The stark difference between the two photos caught people's attention, and the post was shared around the world.

On Tuesday, she provided an update after her son was found.

"He is doing very well and actually looks better than the last time we have seen him," the post said. "He is ready to get help and we are going to make sure Kate Privett gets some help also."

The post said she will continue to provide updates, so you can follow his story on her Facebook page.

