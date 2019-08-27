BAILEY, Colo. —

Following two surgeries, the 8-year-old boy who was bitten in the head by a mountain lion is back home and continuing to recover, according to a statement released by his family Tuesday afternoon.

"Our extraordinary son amazes us everyday with his strength and the speed at which he is healing. He is now home and recovering from his second surgery on Sunday afternoon to repair his eye socket and additional injuries," the statement says. "Because of the amazing doctors, nurses and staff of Swedish Medical Center and our son's positive and strong attitude, the pace of his recovery is unbelievable."

The child was attacked at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday while he was running from his home to a neighbor's. His father is credited with chasing the mountain lion off — likely saving his son's life.

In 911 audio released by the Park County Sheriff's Office (it is available in full above), the boy's mother is heard speaking with a dispatcher, who helped guide the family to the fire station and stop some of the bleeding.

The Platte Canyon Fire Protection District took the boy to the hospital, where he underwent surgery to repair multiple lacerations to his head and face. In a Facebook post, firefighters complimented the boy for his compassion, bravery and toughness.

The boy was greeted by signs from his community offering him support and wishing him a quick recovery when he came home.

Signs welcomed the Bailey mountain lion attack victim home from the hospital.

Carrie Hurich

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed Monday that it has euthanized the mountain lion responsible for the attack. It was one of the two animals caught by wildlife officers on Thursday afternoon after they were spotted killing goats at a property near where the boy was bitten.

You can read the family's statement in full below:

"Our extraordinary son amazes us everyday with his strength and the speed at which he is healing. He is now home and recovering from his second surgery on Sunday afternoon to repair his eye socket and additional injuries.



Because of the amazing doctors, nurses and staff of Swedish Medical Center and our son's positive and strong attitude, the pace of his recovery is unbelievable.



As parents, it is hard for us to believe how far he has come in a short period of time, compared to where he started.



We would also like to thank Platte Canyon fire district, Park County Sherriff's department, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, family and friends, co-workers and supporters.



We would specifically like to thank our Bailey community and our neighbors in Burland subdivision for the special homecoming for our son and family. He knows you care.



We thank everyone for your continued support. We are overwhelmed."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the 8-year-old boy in his continued recovery. This is the link to the account verified by the Platte Canyon Fire Protection District: bit.ly/2zjeCmf

