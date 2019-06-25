BUCKEYE, Ariz. — An 8-year-old boy who was injured from zip line last month has died, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 24, deputies were dispatched to a call about an 8-year-old boy who was apparently injured on a zip line near Elliot Road and 212th Avenue near Buckeye.

Sky 12 showed police tape around what appeared to be a backyard zip line.

According to officials, the incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

12 News

MCSO says at this point, it appears to have been a tragic accident.