BUCKEYE, Ariz. — An 8-year-old boy who was injured from zip line last month has died, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 24, deputies were dispatched to a call about an 8-year-old boy who was apparently injured on a zip line near Elliot Road and 212th Avenue near Buckeye.

Sky 12 showed police tape around what appeared to be a backyard zip line.

According to officials, the incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made. 

goodyear zip line accident
12 News

MCSO says at this point, it appears to have been a tragic accident.