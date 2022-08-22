William Dale Ramsey received 4,058 votes in USA Mullet Championship.

Example video title will go here for this video

PATASKALA, Ohio — An 8-year-old Pataskala boy took third place in the 2022 USA Mullet Championship.

William Dale Ramsey received 4,058 votes in the competition. The contest started with 689 children and was narrowed down to the top 25 last month.

Ramsey said wants to put some of his winnings toward an organization that sends sick children on hunting and fishing trips. He's also raising money and so far has raised $1,500.

Ramsey said he is still adjusting to his newfound fame.

"There was people asking like 'is that him' and like taking pictures with me and everything," Ramsey said.

"Like I said this was all for fun and supporting him in something that he wanted to do and like I said, it's all for charity for us, it's not for fame, or to be known. It's just something we did for fun," said his mother, Ashley.

Another boy, 4-year-old Jameson Redd from the city of Delaware, took 14th place in the contest with 1,311 votes.