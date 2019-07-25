HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University has fired nine officers after they shared offensive remarks on social media.

According to media alert, the university fired nine officers from its police department for egregious violations of the university's code of conduct.

After a full investigation, it was discovered that the officers shared misogynistic, racist and other offensive remarks on social media.

The university has a zero-tolerance policy for that behavior.

"Every member of the Hampton University community must adhere to the university's code of conduct," the release said.

13News Now was able to obtain a termination letter from one of the officer's who asked not to be named.

The letter from Ronald Davis, Hampton University Police Deputy Chief, reads:

An Internal affairs Investigation Case #2019-004-A, was conducted to investigate allegations that a select group of multiple officers/Supervisors of the Hampton University Police Department entered into an agreement to initiate the third annual "Meme Wars." The "Meme Wars" is described as a jovial release of photographs and captions designed to levy insults at others in the group as well as persons outside the group. This Investigation confirmed the formation and existence of the group.

During the investigation, you confirmed that you were aware of the meme wars and you willingly participated. While you did not produce any of the memes, you admittedly participated in the group. Your involvement is deemed inappropriate behavior and behavior unbecoming of an officer. The memes produced and shared in this group were egregious and extremely inappropriate to be shared in the workplace.

Your actions violated HUPD's Policies and Procedures, "319.5.9 Conduct" as well as Hampton University's Code of Conduct and its policies against discrimination, harassment and unacceptable behaviors as set forth in the Educational Support Staff Handbook.

As a result of your actions, I am recommending your immediate termination.