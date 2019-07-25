HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University has fired nine officers after they shared offensive remarks on social media.

According to media alert, the university fired nine officers from its police department for egregious violations of the university's code of conduct.

After a full investigation, it was discovered that the officers shared misogynistic, racist and other offensive remarks on social media.

The university has a zero tolerance policy for that behavior.

"Every member of the Hampton University community must adhere to the university's code of conduct," the release said.