BUFFALO, N.Y. — Times were exceptionally tough for a family of farmers in Benson, Minn.

It was more than 70 years ago, and Clifford Hanson was faced with a challenge few 8th graders are forced to confront.

His father was sick, and it was up to him to save the family farm.

Staying in school and enjoying a carefree childhood – that was just out of the question.

"He was really defined by that moment of having to drop out of school…” Tamara Pierre told CBS Minnesota. "So I got to work thinking how can I change that thinking and celebrate how much he accomplished.”

Pierre cares for Hanson at a nursing home in upstate New York. She’s heard a lot of his life stories.

Hanson saved his family’s farm. He succeeded. He got married and raised several kids. He has grandchildren.

But, he didn’t have his high school diploma.

So, Pierre called Benson High School and shared Hanson’s story. The school was happy to help.

"He's a really smart man, really good values, he can do anything you put in front of him," Hanson’s son Andrew said to CBS Minnesota.

The school recently held a ceremony in his honor and gave Hanson an honorary high school diploma.

"He's an amazing guy and I think he worked really hard to earn this," said his granddaughter, Ellie.

"I made it," Hanson said.

