COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's a routine that takes place in households all over the world -- a parent reading a book to his or her child.

Now, it will be possible for families of inmates at Manning Correctional Institution, thanks to a program implemented at the facility by the state Department of Corrections.

A group of offenders who displayed good behavior throughout the year, had the chance to celebrate the year-end with family and friends on Sunday. As part of this, some were also granted an opportunity to voice a book for their loved one's to listen to while they're away.

As the warden Lisa Engram explains, the goal is to help offenders reintegrate successfully into society through family interaction.

"The family is a significant bonding unit that helps these guys be successful. and we recognize that, so, not only are we working with them on education, on vocation, on soft skills, but we're also working with their family bonding and family reunification," Engram said.

It's a special treat for the men and their families who otherwise would have to spend the time separated.

"I made some really poor choices, you know, in the past and... I try to live back here in a way that keeps me in a place where I can see them," one inmate said. "To be able to do this, it means a lot.... It was a blessing."

This is the first year of the program at Manning Correctional. Engram says they hope to continue it for years to come.