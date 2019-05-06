SAN DIEGO — The invasion has begun!

Doppler radar in Southern California captured some very peculiar images this week, showing a giant blob moving about the region. The thing is, it wasn't raining.

It was ladybugs!

Meteorologist Joe Dandrea told the Los Angeles Times the array of bugs appeared to be about 80 miles wide, with the most concentrated group about 10 miles wide.

Doppler radar "sees" more than just precipitation in the sky. Its beams are sent hundreds of miles out from the radar site, with the goal of bouncing into anything of significance.

Typically, that's raindrops being picked up. Perhaps hailstones. Radar also helps meteorologists detect severe weather in real-time: Debris lofted up into the air can be detected on radar and even confirm a tornado in progress.

The Tampa Bay radar site last winter picked up a giant flock of birds heading out from their roosting site in Polk County.

In California's case, it was a bunch of bugs.

