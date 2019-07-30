HELSINKI, Finland — American rapper A$AP Rocky and two other men believed to be members of his entourage is going on trial in Sweden in a high-profile legal case that has caught the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump and rallied music and entertainment celebrities.

The trial of Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, starts Tuesday in Stockholm District Court, which also has set aside Thursday and Friday for the case.

RELATED: A$AP Rocky prosecutors: Victim punched, kicked, hit with bottle

RELATED: Rapper A$AP Rocky charged with assault over fight in Sweden

Swedish prosecutors allege that the Grammy-nominated rapper and the two other suspects "deliberately, together and in agreement" attacked the alleged victim, Mustafa Jafari, in central Stockholm on June 30.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison. Mayers has been in custody since July 3 and has said he acted in self-defense.