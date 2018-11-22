Green Bay Packers quarterback and Chico native Aaron Rodgers has pledged $1 million to help with the Camp Fire relief fund, and other celebrities have stepped up to show their support as well.

State Farm is matching Rodgers' donation to the North Valley Community Foundation up to another million dollars, making for up to $2 million on the table to help victims.

In a Twitter video, Rodgers said he reached out personally to friends and the Chico mayor about how he could help. But his brother, Jordan Rodgers, criticized the move on Twitter, saying it seemed "like an act."

"Let's help these people begin to heal and rebuild," Aaron Rodgers says in the video while wearing a "Butte Strong" sweatshirt.

The fire has killed 81 people and destroyed over 13,500 homes, making it both the deadliest and most destructive fire in California history.

Rodgers said the matching campaign is going on through Twitter. For every retweet with the hashtag #retweet4good until 9 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on Sunday or until the match is met, State Farm will donate $1. You can also donate by going to https://www.nvcf.org/aaronrodgersfund/

Rodgers might be the only celebrity with roots in Butte County to step up, but he's not the only famous person who's wanted to help since the fire broke out Nov. 8.

On Wednesday, actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger visited Camp Fire firefighters, including ones from Redding who were helping battle the Paradise-area fire.

Thank you guys for all you’re doing. https://t.co/2xSpdqKj5A — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) November 21, 2018

Schwarzenegger also was pictured with a Shasta Lake firefighter and thanked firefighters "for all you're doing."

Celebrity chef Jose Andres's World Central Kitchen has also been in Paradise to cook for those displaced by the fire.

Residents of Paradise — many who no longer have homes — are waiting hours in long lines to retrieve mail at the post office in Chico. So we’re making sure they can get a fresh meal while they wait! #ChefsForCalifornia pic.twitter.com/ogYD8CBVWA — WorldCentralKitchen (@WCKitchen) November 21, 2018

Meanwhile, fellow celebrity chef Guy Fieri also fed evacuees in Butte County, something he did when the Carr Fire swept through Redding as well.

Guy Fieri made a surprise visit to serve dinner to everyone at the law enforcement staging area at Butte College. Thank you so much Guy for filling our bellies and lifting our spirits. #ButteSheriff #CampFire pic.twitter.com/ZnhNxOa81n — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) November 12, 2018

The celebrity visits and feeds come after actor James Woods started a social media campaign to help find those who were missing. He posted at least 100 tweets about the fire, and his media push resulted in the hashtag #CampFireJamesWoods.

To all my wonderful followers, I want to thank you for your extraordinary efforts tonight connecting people with lost loved ones in the terrible #CampFire. Your thousands of retweets of invaluable information literally saved lives. God bless you all. #CampFire #CampFireJamesWoods — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 9, 2018

