The nonprofit Little Treasures was able to help law enforcement provide the baby with a proper funeral.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A sad discovery last fall finally got some semblance of a happy ending.

In October 2019, a baby's body was found on a conveyor belt at the GreenWaste Recovery recycling center in San Jose.

After no family claimed the baby boy, Little Treasures, a non-profit that buries abandoned babies, stepped up. After months of delays, the baby was finally laid to rest by the agency on Wednesday, July 29. Virginia Jones, founder of Little Treasures, said the agency had to wait to hold the funeral as law enforcement officers investigated the case and search for the child's family.

"By the time we got to that point, the pandemic was full swing, we just had to wait a little longer," Jones said.

Little Treasures invited law enforcement from CHP-Stockton to attend the funeral, which was "humbly accepted."

Authorities didn't release the child's identification.

Safe Surrender Laws:

Under California law, parents or guardians are legally allowed to abandon a baby within 72 hours of its birth by leaving it at a safe surrender site.

Sites usually include county hospitals and fire stations, approved by the Board of Supervisors, and other various locations.

The hotline number, 1-877-BABY-SAFE (222-9723), above provides helpful information, including locations of safe surrender sites in your county.

Also, you can call the Office of Child Abuse Prevention at (916) 651-6960 for information regarding SBB Law.

