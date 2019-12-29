This is a breaking story and will be continuously updated.

Two people were killed and one was critically injured in a shooting Sunday morning at a White Settlement church. One of those killed was the suspected shooter, MedStar officials told WFAA.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families that were affected by this incident," said Fort Worth police spokesman Mike Drivdahl.

Fort Worth police received reports of an active threat around 11:20 a.m. at West Freeway Church of Christ. The church is located at 1900 South Las Vegas Trail in White Settlement, which is near Fort Worth.

CPR was performed on the two people killed in the shooting. Both died at the hospital, MedStar officials said. A third person went into cardiac arrest while being taken to the hospital, but paramedics were able to successfully revive that person.

A live stream of the worship service shows a person wearing a large coat stand up and then pull out what appears to be a rifle or a shotgun as communion was finishing. The shooter appears to fire twice before another person appears to shoot back.

The video has since been removed from YouTube.

The shooting lasted about six seconds, the live stream shows.

Many people in the congregation ducked under church pews while others rushed toward the shooter, holding up handguns, the video shows.

A church leader then told people to quiet down and be seated.

"Everything is under control. Our security team did everything they needed to do," the person said.

He urged everyone to stay calm and file out of the sanctuary. In the video, he said one church member was harmed.

"We had a gentleman that came in armed to do harm," the church leader said.

In the chaos after the shooting, church members can be heard screaming and crying.

One person yelled, "I love you."

Two other people were treated and released at the scene after they hit their heads ducking for cover, MedStar officials said.

Longtime West Freeway Church member John Richardson survived the shooting. He said he and his wife hit the ground and he laid on top of her to protect her.

"We have to understand that this poor man, I don't know what his mental state was, but my heart goes out to his family, because they have to live with this," he said.

"I don't have any hate for this person," Richardson continued. "I can't. We can't have hate for these people. We can't have hate for anybody that does hate for us. We have to live that life of Christ that wants us to teach and preach and be that example of his on Earth...Love everybody with the love of Christ that you can love."

He selflessly says that he’s praying for the suspect’s family.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeted Sunday morning that his office will assist if needed.

Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement on the shooting later Sunday afternoon:

"Our hearts go out to the victims and families of those killed in the evil act of violence that occurred at the West Freeway Church of Christ. Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life. Cecilia and I ask all Texans to join us in praying for the White Settlement community and for all those affected by this horrible tragedy."

U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox also tweeted out Sunday that details of the shooter are currently under investigation. Authorities are expected to hold a news conference with a question-and-answer portion at 4:30 p.m.

A new Texas law allowing worshippers to carry guns in religious locations went in to effect just months before the shooting.

